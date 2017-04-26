Northeast Ohio weather: Cooler weather is moving in!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! It feels a lot different out there this morning, huh?! Many of us are waking up in the 60s, and some of us could fall into the 50s before it’s all said and done.

Expect highs this afternoon in the mid 70s; about 10° cooler than yesterday.

We’re forecasting a breezy mix of sun and clouds for today. A few stray showers with thunder may pop up this afternoon, but not everyone will see rain. Short range model guidance continues to indicate that we have a slightly better shot for showers tonight. I wouldn’t be surprised if we had another rain delay at the Tribe game this evening.

Fall Preview Arrives Tomorrow:

Are you ready for even cooler weather? If our end-of-the-week forecast verifies, we will be looking at the coolest high temperatures we’ve had around here since June!

Thursday’s high: 70°

Friday’s high: 70°

Saturday’s high: 71°

Sunday’s high: 73°

Minimal Rain Chances Going Forward:

If you’re making plans for Thursday, you’ll want to take an umbrella along. Scattered rain showers are possible, especially in the morning. We could even see some waterspouts out over the lake.

After Thursday, we’re dry through next Tuesday!