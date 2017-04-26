Northeast Ohio weather: Dangerous cold through Saturday Night

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The worst of this arctic plunge arrives tonight. Wind chills by morning will be around 20 below zero making for very dangerous conditions to be outside. Dry air will lead to the clouds breaking up except in the snow belt where some lake snow continues. A disturbance Friday night could lead to more cloud cover area wide and some lake snow. This will keep the air temperature up a little if this happens. The coldest night regarding air temperature will be Saturday night with a lighter wind.

