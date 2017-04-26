Northeast Ohio weather: Dangerous wind chill factors and more lake effect snow!

From Meteorologist Jon Loufman:

We're in for an encore of yesterday's weather with a little less snow and a little more cold.

Wind chills will be below zero through most of the day.

Expect up to an additional inch of snow in areas west and south of Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County could see 1 to 3 inches.

With a lake effect snow warning for Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula counties, those folks could see another 2 to 4 inches.

This is "classic" winter weather for us with the exception of temperatures that are well below average. Lake snow totals in the snow belt have already exceeded a foot in a few spots.

