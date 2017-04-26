Northeast Ohio weather: Dangerously cold this morning!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

A large area of high pressure over the Mississippi Valley will continue to build into NE Ohio through today. Low pressure will move over the Great Lakes by tomorrow, pushing a cold front into NE Ohio tomorrow night. A trough of low pressure will remain over NE Ohio through Friday.

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning to you! The big weather story today will be the COLD! We're still under a Wind Chill Advisory until midday Wednesday. Wind chill values are well below zero this morning and will stay there for the next 24 hours or so. If you have to venture out, dress in many layers. Cover all exposed skin.

9:00 AM: 2°, Noon: 9°, 5:00 PM: 11°

As far as snow goes, there is a little lingering lake effect out there this morning, mainly on the East Side. This should come to an end by late-morning. Skies will clear as the morning goes on. Expect a lot of sunshine this afternoon!

Snow Returns Tomorrow:

We'll wake up to dry conditions tomorrow, but snow showers will develop during the mid-to-late afternoon hours. Accumulation will be generally light; on the order of 1" or so.

The lake will take over late Wednesday evening. Expect lake effect snow showers from Wednesday night through Friday.

Accumulation with the lake effect will be highest in the Primary Snow Belt. (However, the lake is continuing to freeze over, so this is slowly whittling down our moisture source.)

Wednesday's high: 20°

Thursday's high: 11°

Friday's high: 6°

Overnight low temperatures during this time will be bitterly cold. We expect temperatures to fall below zero on Thursday night and on Friday night. Brr!

Weekend Outlook:

There may be some light, lingering lake effect snow in the Snow Belt on Saturday morning. Otherwise, we are forecasting a mainly dry, cold weekend.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 9°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy. High: 27?°

Another Snowmaker On The Way:

Southerly winds will increase on Sunday, allowing warmer air to move into the area. Temperatures may climb into the lower to mid 30s by Monday morning.

We expect snow to move in Sunday evening. This may continue into your Monday. Widespread accumulation is possible. Stay tuned!

