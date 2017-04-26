Northeast Ohio weather: Dreary and chilly

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

It is still not feeling like May around here as the dreary and chilly weather pattern continues. The latest data has us fairly dry the next few days. Widespread low clouds will be around through tomorrow. There could be areas of drizzle overnight and tomorrow south of Cleveland. Temperatures will not be able to warm much because of the chilly air mass and cloud cover. Drier air does build in Saturday allowing for some sun and that will allow us to warm into the 60s at least.

