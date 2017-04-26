Northeast Ohio weather: Drier but windy today

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Drier air is slowly working into the region today. The wind is forecast to gust over 30 mph out of the southwest and west. Expect the sky to be partly to mostly cloudy. Tonight appears to be shaping up to be a pleasant one with the wind calming down after sunset. Another system is on track for your day Saturday. We have scattered storms developing after 8 a.m. The storm threat ends Saturday evening.