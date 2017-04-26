Northeast Ohio weather: Is it really hard to imagine that next week at this time we have snow?

Monday you'll be thinking SPRING! If you haven't done you Fall Clean-up or hung the Holiday lights this might be your last opportunity since we're trending much colder by the middle of this week. And long range models put us well below average for the following week! With highs only in the 20s-30s---our average for today is 44. In the meantime enjoy the low-mid 50s all weekend. And we're dry through Tuesday morning! The colder air arrives Tuesday evening. Wednesday will be much colder. Thursday morning everyone will be shocked at how cold it is and that's when we could start talking about Lake Effect snow for the Snowbelt. Friday everyone could see snow, Saturday morning as well. It's to early for the details but know that our winter weather arrives this week! Time to dust off the snow blower!