Northeast Ohio weather: Dry ending to the work week!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We have had a wet month, haven’t we? This is how much rain we’ve seen so far this month.

Cleveland: 2.36”

Akron-Canton: 3.14”

Mansfield: 2.90”

Youngstown: 2.00”

We’re going to get a break from the rain today! Expect a mostly cloudy sky and dry weather all day. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy through tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s. I can’t rule out a few sprinkles overnight, but nothing major.

Mother’s Day Weekend:

We’re still on track for a nice Mother’s Day weekend!

Saturday: Decreasing clouds and dry weather. High: 65°.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm is possible. High: 67°.

Summer-like Weather Returns Soon:

No changes here! Next week will feature a MAJOR warm-up!

Monday: 67°

Tuesday: 76°

Wednesday: 87°

Thursday: 88°

Early Look – Cleveland Marathon:

The Cleveland Marathon is next Sunday, May 21st! Remember last year’s race?! It was FREEZING and it snowed/sleeted/rained almost the ENTIRE time! (I thought that I had frost bite when I crossed the finish line for the half!)

I know my runners are thinking about this year’s weather. It will be MUCH warmer! Right now, we’re thinking that we may be in the 60s and 70s for the race.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.