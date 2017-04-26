Northeast Ohio weather: Dry until mid-week

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Clear skies and a light wind will allow for coolish night tonight. High pressure resides in the area Tuesday, keeping the weather dry with some high clouds lingering and temperatures in the mid 70s. Wednesday is looking to be wet, but warm with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. A strong system will move in Wednesday bringing over half an inch of rain with it. There is an alert day issued for Wednesday afternoon because this rain has the potential to make roads slick and commutes difficult. This system carries over into Thursday morning, but will dry things out for the rest of the work week. Memorial Day weekend is looking to be warmer, but Sunday night and into Monday will bring our next chance for rain.

