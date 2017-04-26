Northeast Ohio weather: Even cooler heading into the weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Partly cloudy sky tonight is in the forecast. A noticeable change as many spots will drop into the 40s overnight. Another front crosses through tomorrow. The winds could gust over 30 mph with increasing clouds. Spotty showers and storms will be in the area by afternoon. Some of this will be lake effect rain. The lake effect rain will come to an end by Saturday. It will be a cool start to the weekend but it will be dry.