Northeast Ohio weather: Fall like pattern

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A major pattern shift for us will lead to a fall like pattern the next several days. We have a disturbance rolling through tonight and that is why we have a small chance of a shower or storm along the lakeshore in the forecast. We will see many spots in the 50s again by morning. Even cooler air builds in tomorrow and Friday. Lake effect clouds and stray showers and storms will be on the menu. This is a good set up for waterspouts out over the lake as well. Temperatures could stay below 70 degrees for some both tomorrow and Friday.