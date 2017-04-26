Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like fall through the weekend!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Expect a cooler-than-average day, with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 60s.

We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few rain showers may pop up from time to time, but the day will certainly not be a washout.

We’ll maintain a slight rain chance overnight, mainly along the lakeshore. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 50s. There may even be a few upper 40s out there by early tomorrow morning. Brr!

Needed Rain Is In The Forecast:

We could use a little rain around here. Our chances improve a bit through the end of the week, as a series of upper level disturbances drop in to NE Ohio.

We’re forecasting scattered rain showers on Thursday. Rain may be heavy in spots. You might even hear a little thunder.

We’ll do it all again on Friday.

Feeling Like Fall:

Below normal temperatures will continue for several days.

Thursday’s high: 65°

Friday’s high: 64°

Weekend Outlook:

Late-week cloud cover will clear out just in time for the weekend, as high pressure takes hold!

Saturday’s high: 65°

Sunday’s high: 69°

Summer Isn’t Over Yet:

If you’re anything like me, you’re not quite ready to bid farewell to Summer. We don’t have to say goodbye just yet!

Models indicate that we’ll be warming back into the mid and upper 70s next Monday and Tuesday!