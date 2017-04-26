Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling like Summer all week!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

Good morning! A weakening cold front will be nearby for the next two days. High pressure will build back in by mid-week.

Short Term Forecast:

With that cold front nearby, I can’t quite rule out a few hit or miss showers and storms today. The key phrase is “hit or miss.” Most areas will stay dry.

Temperatures will be our big weather story today! We’re headed for the lower to mid 80s this afternoon.

The chance for rain is slightly better on Tuesday. I am expecting scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Summer-like Pattern Setting Up:

Fall begins in just 4 days, but it will not feel like it any time soon.

Tuesday: 81°

Wednesday: 84°

Thursday: 85°

Friday: 85°

Other than Tuesday’s rain chance, I have the rest of the work week dry.

Early Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 84°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 83°.