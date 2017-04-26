Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling more like December today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

High pressure is building into NE Ohio this morning. It will remain in control through tomorrow. A big area of low pressure will move in from the Southern Plains on Friday night. This feature will drag a cold front into our neck of the woods.

Good morning! Today is the last day of Fall, and it will actually feel like it. (Wasn't yesterday just awesome and unseasonably warm?!) Today will be colder, but it won't be quite as windy. Expect highs in the mid to upper 30s. We're looking at a blend of sun and clouds today.

No rain or snow is expected tonight. It will be colder though. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 20s.

First Day of Winter Forecast:

Winter will begin tomorrow morning at 11:28. While it'll be chilly in the morning (20s), it actually won't be that bad in the afternoon. We're forecasting a high of 41° for Thursday.

Rain By The End Of The Work Week:

Models continue to indicate that light rain will develop over the area on Friday. We will see our heaviest, steadiest rain on Friday night. Heads up, holiday travelers!

We have lowered Friday's high temperatures into the upper 40s. We'll linger in the upper 40s on Friday night before dropping into the 30s during the day Saturday.

Holiday Weekend Outlook:

The moisture associated with Friday's system will begin to move out of the area on Saturday morning. However, rain may mix with a little snow on Saturday morning before it's all said and done. We probably won't see much (if anything) in the way of accumulation.

Colder air will spill in behind this system.

Saturday afternoon: 35°

Sunday afternoon: 28°

I'm betting that we'll see at least a few snow showers on Sunday.

Cold weather will be the big story heading into next week!

Monday (Christmas Day): Overcast with a chance of light snow showers. High: 27°

Monday night into Tuesday morning: Temperatures will fall into the teens.

Tuesday: Cloudy with flurries. High: 21°

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning: Temperatures will fall into the single digits!