Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling more like September

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
A cool air mass for this time of year remains in place right through the weekend. A north wind off of the lake is producing lake effect clouds and the showers we saw today. We think the lake effect shower threat will turn off tonight. Expect the clouds to fill in again tonight. A mostly cloudy sky will be in play tomorrow and Saturday but we will see intervals of sun at times.
