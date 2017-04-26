Northeast Ohio weather: Feeling more like September today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Cooler air has moved into NE Ohio. Today will not feel at all like late August; think more like late September.

Expect highs around 70°. Some spots may struggle to get out of the 60s!

We’ll have variable cloudiness through the day. I can’t quite rule out a few passing showers today, especially during the morning hours. However, today will not be a washout by any means.

A special heads up to anyone who plans on putting the boat in the water. Waterspouts and rain showers are possible today on Lake Erie.

Indians Game Tonight:

The weather for the game tonight looks AWESOME and dry! Temperatures will be in the mid 60s at first pitch. I’d grab a sweatshirt on the way out the door.

Weekend Outlook:

No changes here! The weekend will be fantastic and Fall-like.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 71°

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 72°

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High: 74°