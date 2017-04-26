Northeast Ohio weather: Finally feeling like fall today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

High pressure over the Midwest will remain in control through today. Another cold front will move in to NE Ohio on Friday. High pressure will move over the Great Lakes for the weekend.

Short Term Forecast:

Yesterday’s cold front is long gone and now cooler, drier air is slowly moving into NE Ohio. We’ll likely drop into the upper 50s by sunrise. Afternoon highs will “only” top out around 68°. (That’s actually considered “normal” for this time of the year, but may come as a shock to the system to you since it’s been so warm!)

We do not have any rain in the forecast for today, but it will be a bit breezy from time to time. Skies will average partly sunny.

The overnight forecast is my favorite part of this whole thing. As cooler air continues to pool into our area, overnight lows will fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s. We can finally open our windows without sweating! (Although, I wouldn’t open the windows unless you have screens. I suspect that the cooler air and the north winds will bring the return of our flying friends; the midges.)

Our Next Weather Maker - Friday’s Cold Front:

Our second cold front of the week will move in tomorrow, providing the focus for some scattered showers. You’ll need your umbrella from time to time!

This cold front will also usher in another, reinforcing dose of cooler, drier air for the weekend.

Weekend Forecast:

Expect gorgeous, rain-free weather all weekend. (We could actually use some rain!)

Saturday’s high: 64°

Sunday’s high: 70°

This Fall Feel Won’t Last:

Never-ending Summer? I think so.

By Monday, highs will return to the mid 70s! The warm up continues through mid-week, with highs in the 80s from Tuesday through Thursday!