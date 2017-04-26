Northeast Ohio weather: First day of Fall will feel more like Summer!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

High pressure will sit over northeast Ohio through the beginning of next week. We’ll be socked in with sunshine and dry weather for several days in a row.

Short Term Forecast:

Watch for a few areas of patchy fog this morning, especially away from the lake. Fog should lift by mid-morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies.

The only other issue today will be the heat! Highs will climb into the lower 90s. (The record high is a long-standing one. It is 92° and it was set back in 1895.)

Early Fall Heat Wave:

Fall will begin today at 4:02 PM, but it will not feel like Fall until late next week. In fact, we will be challenging record highs over the next several days.

Saturday’s high: 89° (Record: 89°, 2010)

Sunday’s high: 90° (Record: 90°, 2010)

Monday’s high: 88° (Record: 88°, 2007)

Tuesday’s high: 88° (Record: 91°, 1998)

Wednesday’s high: 85° (Record: 88°, 1946)

Can’t Buy A Raindrop Right Now:

I do not have any rain in the forecast for quite some time; just some small chances Tuesday and Thursday of next week.

When Is It Going To Cool Off?

Models indicate that cooler weather will finally move in to our area by the end of next week. We may be breaking our sweatshirts back out by next Thursday into Friday.

I’m looking over the latest model data this morning, and it looks like we could even see some patchy frost by early October! Stay tuned!