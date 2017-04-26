Northeast Ohio weather: Flood potential in the next few days

A major storm developing Wednesday night near Kansas City will track south of northeast Ohio soon.

A widespread shield of rain will develop from west to east overnight, and it will likely rain most of the day Thursday.

The latest data is suggesting the heaviest rain will fall in the western part of Ohio. More than 1 inch of rain could fall in northeast Ohio through Thursday.

The flood threat will only go up in the coming days, so be prepared if you live in a flood prone area.

Areas most likely to flood in NE Ohio

The system will be very slow moving.

The wind will increase from the east and southeast.

More rain and wind is in the forecast Friday. The steadier rain Friday will be during the afternoon and evening.

