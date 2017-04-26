Northeast Ohio weather: Fog expected to be an issue tomorrow morning

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A cloudy sky will be with us through tonight. The light wind and a high relative humidity will contribute to widespread fog developing by morning. This could be an issue for your drive into work and school. The fog will slowly clear out in the morning lifting to a mostly cloudy sky. Fog could also be widespread both Saturday and Sunday morning. A warmer than normal pattern will be with us the next 5 days at least.