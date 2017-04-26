Northeast Ohio weather: Frigid Saturday with some more lake snow in spots

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Arctic air will remain in place through Saturday. Wind chills continue in the 10 to 20 below range. Lake effect snow is still in the forecast mainly in the morning where an additional trace to 3 inches of snow could fall and locally more. The coldest night could actually be Saturday night air temperature wise as the clouds break up and the light really decreases. A warmer air mass begins to build in Sunday. Clouds will be on the increase and the wind turns to the south. The next system will begin to affect us Sunday night. Right it is looking like a snow and freezing rain mix. This could make things very slick for Monday morning. We will monitor this through the weekend.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.