Northeast Ohio weather: Goodbye Irma’s remnants! Hello sunshine!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

Good morning! The very weak remnants of Irma moved east and away from us overnight. High pressure will now settle in to bring us a gorgeous weekend.

Short Term Forecast:

In the meantime, watch for areas of dense fog this morning. A * DENSE FOG ADVISORY * is in place for counties away from the lakeshore. Fog should lift by mid-to-late morning, giving way to partly sunny skies.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s today. Once we get the fog out of here, it’s going to be a beautiful day.

TGI-Friday Night Forecast:

The weather will be fantastic tonight! Whether you’re going to see the Indians game or cheering on your favorite high school football team, expect a quiet and dry night.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s by 11:00 PM.

Weekend Outlook:

No changes here! The weekend still looks wonderful.

Saturday: Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny. Highs around 82°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 83°.

Fall begins in ONE week! However, it will NOT feel like Fall any time soon. (I’m okay with that. We’ll have plenty of time to revel in cooler weather.)

Highs remain in the low (even a few MID) 80s through next Friday.