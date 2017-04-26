Northeast Ohio weather: Heat wave continues today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning, Cleveland! Get ready for another very hot day around here. Highs will be climbing into the lower 90s. We could challenge several record highs today.

Other than the heat, today will be gorgeous. Expect mostly sunny skies and a nice southwesterly breeze at 10 – 15 mph. (Today would be a great pool day, if you have the day off!)

We’ll remain dry (and very warm) through tonight! Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s by dawn tomorrow. (GO CAVS!)

Heat Sticks Around:

We’ll return to the lower 90s tomorrow. The rest of the work week will feature highs in the mid 80s.

Storm Chances This Week:

Today looks like our only totally dry day this week.

A cold front will be just to our north tomorrow. This could spark a few afternoon showers and storms. The front will hang around through mid-week, so we may also see some scattered showers and storms Wednesday.

At this time, Thursday looks like the wettest day. Some storms could be strong. The main threats will be hail and strong winds.

Rain should move out Friday morning.

Weekend Outlook:

Models keep us in the mid (maybe even a few upper) 80s through the weekend.

Scattered storms are possible on Saturday. These should wind down on Sunday morning.

