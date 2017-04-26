Northeast Ohio weather: High impact winter weather likely today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Scenario:

A cold front will move over the area today. Low pressure will track along the front from the Tennessee Valley today and into New England on Saturday. High pressure will build east across the Great Lakes tomorrow through Sunday. An Alberta clipper system will track southeast through the region Monday and Monday night.

Timeline: An updated timeline for the winter storm watch in Ohio from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Plan for changing weather today. When you leave the house this morning, it'll feel almost Spring-like! Temperatures will fall through the day.

9:00 AM: 47°, Noon: 34°, 5:00 PM: 23°

We'll begin the day with rain showers. Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet by mid-to-late morning. We'll endure a period of freezing rain and sleet through about 4:00 PM or so. At that point, many areas will be mixing with or changing to all snow.

Travel conditions will deteriorate through the second half of the day. Roads will likely become painted with a glaze of ice. As the night goes on, that will become coated in snow.

While I do not think that this will be a widespread issue, ice may also coat tree limbs. This could bring down a few power lines and cause sporadic power outages.

Snow will continue through the night. High winds will cause blowing snow. Use extreme caution when traveling around the area tonight.

The main area of snow should come to an end from west to east early tomorrow morning. Early-morning model guidance continues to hint at some light lake effect drifting over us tomorrow. The air mass will be very dry at this point, so this will NOT be a multi-band situation. This would likely be one band that sets up from Lake Huron through Lake Erie. It may drop 1" – 2" of new snow during the day Saturday, as it meanders over the area.

Accumulation Forecast:

Ice is going to be our BIGGEST issue with this system . It's January. It's supposed to snow. Ice is what makes driving the most treacherous. At this time, we are thinking we'll see around 1/10th to ¼ of an inch of ice accumulation. Most of us will fall closer to 1/10th of an inch.

Snowfall amounts are still tricky. Sandusky and Toledo will see the least amount of snow. We're thinking 2" – 4" there. Cleveland, Akron, Lorain, Wooster, and Mansfield are looking at about 2" – 5". The highest totals will be farther east. Expect 4" – 7" in inland Ashtabula, eastern Geauga, northern Trumbull, Portage, southern Summit, and northern Stark counties. Southern Stark County east to Youngstown and south to Dover and New Philly, we're looking at 4" – 8".

ANY CHANGE IN THE TRACK OF THE STORM CAN CHANGE THE ICE AND SNOW ACCUMULATION FORECAST.

We'll be monitoring this closely as the day goes on, and we'll keep you updated if anything changes.

Arctic Chill Returns:

Once this snow falls, it won't be melting for a while. We'll fall into the teens overnight and we'll stay there through tomorrow. By Saturday night, we'll drop into the single digits. Highs will be in the teens and 20s (mainly teens) from Sunday through the end of next work week. Overnight lows will fall into the single digits just about every night.

In terms of snow chances, we're still tracking a little Alberta clipper system for Monday. Light snow will move in as the day goes on.

