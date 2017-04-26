Northeast Ohio weather: Irma rain hits tonight

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The leftovers from Irma will continue to track across the area tonight. The heavier rain is expected south of Cleveland where .25" or so could fall. Most of the rain should be exiting the region in the morning. Work and school tomorrow morning will feature light rain and drizzle. A general mostly cloudy sky is in the forecast the rest of the day. Humidity will be high Thursday night so fog is expected to form heading into Friday morning.