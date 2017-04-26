Northeast Ohio weather: Irma’s remnants bring us rain today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! The remnants of Irma are drifting through this morning, bringing us clouds and scattered showers. The rain will be steadiest or most widespread through the morning hours. By midday and into the afternoon, any rain that develops should be pretty spotty.

We’ll completely dry out for tonight’s Tribe game.

Temperature-wise, I do think today will be a bit cooler than the last few days. Highs will only top out in the lower 70s.

Major Warm Up Coming:

This is, by far, my favorite part of the forecast! We’ve got a significant warm up on the way. Highs will be in the lower 80s all weekend.

At this time, models indicate that we’re going to STAY in the 80s for much of next week! Summer ends in 8 days, but I am thrilled we’re going to round it out on a WARM note!

Weekend Outlook:

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny. Highs around 80°.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs around 80°.