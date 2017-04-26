Northeast Ohio weather: June chill

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A closed off area of low pressure will sit and spin to our east. This will keep the area chilly and unsettled. We don't expect alot of rain. Just some spotty showers tonight, tomorrow, and Thursday afternoon. There could be some areas of drizzle and a few showers for your morning drive as the heart of this chilly air mass crosses Ohio.

