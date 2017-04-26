Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect rain and storms tonight

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We continue in this chill pattern for this time of year. Lake effect rain and storms are in the forecast through the night. Some of the storms could contain heavy rain and hail as they role through. The best risk of rain will be along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. There will be a few morning showers and storms tomorrow then just a small chance after 8:00 a.m. Friday night and Saturday look dry. The morning on Saturday could start out with clouds but gradual clearing should happen by afternoon.