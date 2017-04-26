Northeast Ohio weather: Tracking more snow and cold

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Lake snow continues mainly east of Cleveland tonight. Up to 2 inches of additional snow can be expected where the bands persist. Everybody else will be dry and chilly. Tomorrow we are in between systems. The sun will shine but it will remain chilly. We are monitoring a system for Saturday. This will be a snow event at first for everybody. Light snow develops from west to east on Saturday where a general 1 to 3 inches will fall. The wind will whip up Saturday night and lake effect snow forms. It will be a northwest wind this time so that more areas will be affected. We have an ALERT day on Saturday.