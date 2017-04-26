Northeast Ohio weather: Lake snow and frigid weather through the weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Arctic air will remain in place through the holiday weekend. Saturday will feature a clipper snow area wide mainly in the morning. Significant lake effect snow will be occurring across the region. The wind will be shifting west to northwest which will give the Cleveland area some accumulating lake snow Saturday. A northwest wind will keep the lake snow going Saturday night. Most of the lake snow Sunday will be east of Cleveland where several more inches of snow will fall. The frigid weather will stick around through New Year's Day. It's very important you layer up this weekend as take all the necessary precautions for bitterly cold weather.

