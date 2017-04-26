Northeast Ohio weather: Lake snow develops tomorrow

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

The clouds will clear out this evening. It will be blustery. The colder air gets reinforced tomorrow. We do expect lake snow to develop along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. A Trace to 3 inches is in the forecast through the day with additional lake snow Thursday night before the snow shifts north on Friday. More sun and windy weather are in play Friday. It will remain chilly for this time of year.