Northeast Ohio weather: Late Summer heat wave rolls on!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

A weak upper level disturbance will hang around through today, as it dissipates. High pressure will build in for the rest of the week.

Short Term Forecast:

With the upper level disturbance nearby, I do have a slight chance of showers in for today. It certainly will not rain all day, and not everyone will see rain. However, a few pop-up showers would not surprise me.

Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies through the morning. Skies will turn partly sunny during the afternoon. Highs will climb up to about 84° in Cleveland. You will notice the humidity too!

The Rest Of The Work Week:

Fall begins on Friday, but it won’t feel like it any time soon.

Thursday’s high: 85°

Friday’s high: 87°

We’ll wake up to areas of fog Thursday and Friday. Each day will be dry.

Early Weekend Outlook:

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 85°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 84°.

When Is It Going To Cool Off?

With Fall literally just around the corner, you may be wondering when it’ll actually start to feel like it. Models indicate that some cooler air may move in by early October.