Northeast Ohio weather: Light rain and drizzle today but warm

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

I think many spots today could make it to around 50 degrees for a high. Pretty warm for the season. Light rain this morning will turn to areas of drizzle this afternoon. The drizzle will linger into this evening. A system will track east of us tomorrow. Look for the rain to become steadier by Saturday morning. Colder air building in at the same time will turn the rain to snow. Temperatures will be dropping into the mid 30s Saturday afternoon. We could see a quick 1 to 3 inches of wet snow before it comes to an end.