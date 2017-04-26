Northeast Ohio weather: Mainly dry weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:
Drier air building in Saturday will lead to more sun. Temperatures will be cooler near the lake with the lake breeze. A weak disturbance Saturday night could produce some spotty showers but not much more than that. Mother's day doesn't look to shabby. A mostly cloudy sky and windy. Temperatures warm well in the 60s.
Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.
Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.
1717 E. 12th Street
Cleveland, OH 44114
(216) 771-1943
publicfile@woio.com
(216) 367-7535EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.