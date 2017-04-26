Northeast Ohio weather: Mainly dry weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

Drier air building in Saturday will lead to more sun. Temperatures will be cooler near the lake with the lake breeze. A weak disturbance Saturday night could produce some spotty showers but not much more than that. Mother's day doesn't look to shabby. A mostly cloudy sky and windy. Temperatures warm well in the 60s.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.