Northeast Ohio weather: Major improvements this week!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning! This week’s weather will be MUCH better than last week’s.

Short Term Forecast:

Happy Monday! Bundle up! Temperatures are quite chilly this morning. We’re waking up in the 30s and 40s.

We should gradually warm into the lower to mid 50s today, under mostly sunny skies. It will be a bit breezy from time to time, so you’ll probably want the jacket close by.

Another Frosty Night:

Skies will remain clear tonight. Winds will also be backing off through the night. As temperatures drop into the lower to mid 30s, I do expect patchy frost to develop.

If you have agricultural interests, you’ll want to take measures to cover your plants.

Put Your Umbrellas Away:

To say that last week was a wet one would be an understatement. Today is only May 8th and we’ve already accumulated over two inches of rainfall in Cleveland. (We’ve accumulated over two and a half inches in Akron!)

This week will be MUCH drier. I do not have any rain in the forecast until Wednesday night.

We may see a few stray showers on Friday. Some here and there showers are also possible through the weekend.

No Significant Warm-Up:

I wish that I had some 70s and 80s to tell you about, but unfortunately, there’s no major warm-up in our forecast any time soon.

Tuesday: 59°

Wednesday: 64°

Thursday: 66°

Friday: 66°

Saturday: 64°

Sunday: 65°

