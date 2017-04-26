Northeast Ohio weather: More record breaking heat is possible today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Weather Set-Up:

High pressure over the eastern Great Lakes will weaken and drift east by mid-week. This will allow a cold front to swing through on Wednesday. Another cold front will drop in on Friday.

Short Term Forecast:

The HEAT is still our big weather story!

Today’s high: 93° (Record high: 91°, 1998)

If our forecast of 90°+ heat verifies, this would be the SIXTH day in a row that we’ve had 90°+ temperatures. We have never had six days of 90°+ heat in the month of September in Cleveland . (Hey, if it’s going to be hot, we might as well make history, right?)

We’ll get just a little relief tomorrow. Highs will top out in the low 80s, as that aforementioned cold front approaches from the west.

Time To Cool Down:

Behind the front is where the real change occurs.

Thursday’s high: 68°

Friday’s high: 65°

Saturday’s high: 64° (Brr!)

Sunday’s high: 67°

Temperatures will also be sharply cooler in the evenings. How about 40s and 50s overnight from Thursday night through the weekend?!

Rain Chances Are Minimal:

While Wednesday’s front will provide us with immense relief from the heat, it won’t bring us much rain. At this time, it looks like we’ll only see spotty, hit or miss showers Wednesday. Not everyone will see rain.

We’ll also have a slight chance of late-day rain on Friday, as that second cold front drops in.