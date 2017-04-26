Northeast Ohio weather: More snow later today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Low pressure will move over the northern Great Lakes today. The cold front associated with this feature will move in later today.

Good morning! The big story for the morning commute will be COLD weather! Temperatures are in the single digits and teens this morning. The wind is making it feel even colder than that. Bundle up! Wind chill temperatures will be in the teens even into the afternoon.

You'll have a snow-free start to the day, but snow showers will begin to develop after lunchtime. The areas most likely to see this are north of I-76. With this little impulse, 1" – 2" of new snow are possible.

There will be some lake enhancement in the Snow Belt as the day goes on. If you live or work out there, you'll see slightly higher totals.

Lake effect takes over night into tomorrow morning. The areas that are most likely to see this will be along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. Be careful if you're traveling tonight. Snow Belt locations could see 2" – 5" of new snow through Saturday morning!

Temperatures won't drop much tonight. We'll be in the mid 20s for most of the night. Breezy west winds will make it feel colder.

Weekend Outlook:

Some lake effect snow is still possible on Saturday morning. Models indicate that this will shift east through the day. We should all dry out nicely on Saturday night.

Saturday will also be warmer. Expect highs in the upper 30s.

We should begin the day Sunday on a dry note. However, some light rain may develop during the afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the low 40s on Sunday. We haven't been that warm since December 6th! The high that day was 42°.

The Warm Up Continues:

We're going to continue to thaw out into early next week.

Monday's high: 45°

Tuesday's high: 53°

It will feel more December-like by mid-week.

Wednesday's high: 38°

Thursday's high: 45° (Thursday is the first day of Winter!)