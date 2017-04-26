Northeast Ohio weather: More snow likely this weekend!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Did you enjoy the snow yesterday? I have good news for your morning commute. The snow has come to an end and you will have a dry drive into work. (We may see a few flurries in the Snow Belt, but that would be about it.)

Expect a lot of sunshine today. Highs will climb into the mid 30s. It will be quite breezy too, so it won't feel that warm.

Clouds will increase through the night. Temperatures will fall into the low 20s. We do not expect any snow this evening.

Weekend Outlook:

Our next weather maker will arrive on Saturday in the form of a low pressure system. This may actually get stronger as it arrives. The only thing working against it is a big area of low pressure that will be moving along the East Coast on Saturday. This could steal some of our low's energy. We shall see.

All things considered, we are still forecasting snow showers for Saturday. It may not be snowing when you wake up, but it will develop through the day. We are thinking that most locations will see 1" – 3" of snowfall during the day Saturday. With lake enhancement on the East Side, some spots out that way may exceed 3".

Lake effect snow will develop Saturday night. Additional snowfall accumulation will occur where bands develop and persist.

Saturday's high: 31°

Sunday's high: 32°

Looking Ahead:

This upcoming week is going to be cold and it's going to feature many, many chances for snow.

First up: another little clipper system will drop in on Monday. This will produce widespread snowfall.

A series of disturbances will move over the area throughout the week, allowing for lake effect snow showers.

Based on the data we've been looking at over the last few days, snowfall Monday night into Tuesday could be impressive. I would plan for potential travel issues late Monday into Tuesday. We wouldn't rule out some school cancellations or delays. (But do your homework just in case.)

Monday's high: 34°

Tuesday's high: 28°

Wednesday's high: 20°

Thursday's high: 33°