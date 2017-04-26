Northeast Ohio weather: More sun this weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

High pressure and dry air will be with us through the weekend. Saturday will still be chilly for this time of year. We are going with a party cloudy sky Saturday. Clear sky Saturday night. Temperatures Saturday night will drop well in the 40s with a light wind. A nice looking day Sunday for the Browns game. Wall to wall sunshine and temperatures warming to around 70 degrees. It will be breezy at the stadium Sunday afternoon.