Northeast Ohio weather: Morning drizzle will give way to a dry afternoon!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning and HAPPY FRIDAY! We’re waking up to areas of light rain and drizzle this morning. This should all wind down by midday. We’ll maintain a lot of cloud cover going into the afternoon, but I suspect we’ll see at least a little sunshine by mid to late afternoon.

Persistent cloud cover will keep high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

If you’re making plans for Friday night, plan for dry weather until 1:00 AM. Temperatures will be in the 60s for most of the evening.

Breaking Down Weekend Storm Chances:

Saturday morning:

Early this morning I am watching an area of showers and storms way out to our west. This cluster of storms is moving from the central Plains into the Midwest. These storms will likely move through Chicago this evening, and eventually into NE Ohio after 1:00 AM.

Expect a wet morning tomorrow! The storms should move out by mid to late morning.

We may actually get to enjoy a little sunshine tomorrow afternoon, as highs climb into the lower to mid 70s. The quicker we get the rain out of here, the warmer we’ll be!

Sunday Afternoon Storms:

Sunday looks like the wettest day of the holiday weekend. We’ll wake up to dry weather, but clouds, showers, and storms will move through during the afternoon and evening.

Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

Memorial Day Outlook:

Monday is shaping up to be a nice day! We’re going to be in the upper 70s again, with more sunshine. A few isolated showers and storms may develop during the afternoon, but not everyone will see these.

Don’t cancel your outdoor plans for the holiday; just have a plan to run inside if you hear thunder!

