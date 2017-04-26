Northeast Ohio weather: Mostly cloudy day with morning sprinkles!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning! Today will be our last day of blustery, gloomy, cloudy, damp weather. Conditions will really improve over the coming days.

Short Term Forecast:

Skies will remain cloudy through the first half of today. We may even see a few sprinkles popping up from time to time this morning. The sprinkles should come to an end by midday.

High pressure will begin to nose into our area later today, allowing drier air to sneak in from the west. Clouds should at least part by mid to late afternoon.

Afternoon highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Game Night Forecast:

If you’re headed downtown for tonight’s Cavs game, leave the umbrella at home. We’re forecasting dry, partly cloudy weather. It will be a tad breezy from time to time.

Temperatures will be in the lower 60s for most of the night.

Sunshine Returns Soon!

After a series of not-so-nice days, things will be looking up by tomorrow.

Models indicate partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday and Friday. Other than a passing shower or storm on Friday afternoon, we’ll be dry.

Thursday’s high: 74°

Friday’s high: 77°

Major Weekend Warm-Up:

Meteorological Summer began on June 1st, and pretty soon it is FINALLY going to feel like it around here!

Highs will climb into the mid 80s on Saturday. We will be in the low 90s by Sunday! (And Monday too!)

At this time, I have minimal rain chances in for the weekend. I would, however, watch for a few stray showers on Saturday morning.

