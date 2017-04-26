Northeast Ohio weather: Next chance for rain

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

A spotty shower is possible with an approaching cold front this evening. Tuesday will be relatively clear with highs in the lower 70s. We aren't done with the rain just yet. The cold front is set to move through Tuesday evening into Wednesday which will increase the chance for more rain. Wednesday looks wet with cooler temperatures than we have been seeing. Thursday will bring high pressure to clear the skies, but the weekend will start off with rain.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.