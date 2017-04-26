Northeast Ohio weather: Nice, dry start to the week!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Yesterday’s rain has moved out and we’re going to enjoy a dry day. We will have a lot of cloudiness around this morning, but clouds will slowly lift through the day.

Temperature-wise, we’ll climb into the upper 60s. It will be a bit breezy from time to time.

We remain dry through tonight, as temperatures fall into the low 50s.

Tuesday – Best Day Of The Week:

Tomorrow will be our *PICK DAY OF THE WEEK!* We’re forecasting a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Rain will move in from our south overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Wet Mid-Week Weather:

While today and tomorrow will be quite nice, things will turn unsettled by the middle of the week. Expect periods of rain Wednesday and Thursday. This will keep things cooler.

Wednesday’s high: 73°

Thursday’s high: 64°

Areas that see more rain will be a touch cooler.

Holiday Weekend Outlook:

I can’t believe we’re already talking about Memorial Day. Where has this year gone?!

The forecast for the upcoming holiday weekend is pretty tricky right now. Models are not in good agreement regarding Saturday, Sunday, or Monday’s weather.

At this time, I am thinking we could see a few hit or miss rain showers Friday and Saturday. Rain looks like a better bet on Sunday. A few passing showers may also pop up Monday.

Saturday’s high: 79°

Sunday’s high: 80°

Monday’s high: 80°

