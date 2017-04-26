Northeast Ohio Weather: No end in sight! Bitter cold stays for 2018

All week long we'll be below average temps by 15 degrees almost everyday. The wind chill during the overnight hours in many places could be -15 at times. And there is basically a chance of snow for the next 7 days with a few days remaining dry with little or no new accumulation. The frigid weather will stick around through New Year's Day but the chance of snow showers returns in the afternoon. It's very important you layer up this week-- take all the necessary precautions for this bitterly cold weather. Always carry a fully charge cell phone and bring your pets inside. We don't see a bump in temps until Wednesday...where we'll be in the mid-20s.Even colder air comes in on Friday. Things do seem to warm up to "normal" by mid-to-late January.

