Northeast Ohio weather: Not as cold this weekend

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

We have milder air working in on Saturday. The latest data is saying that we can see a little light snow Saturday morning in advance of the warmer air mass. Look for lake effect snow east of Cleveland on Saturday as well. An additional 1 to 4 inches of snow can be expected where the lake snow persists with locally higher amounts. Everybody will be dry Saturday night. Sunday will feature cloud cover. Some moisture streaming in from the south could mean a little afternoon light rain.