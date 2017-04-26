Northeast Ohio weather: Occasional showers are likely today!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Good morning! Periods of rain will continue through the day today, so be sure you’ve got your umbrella ready to go.

Short Term Forecast:

Low pressure over southwest Ohio will continue to move in our direction today. With this feature close by, we’re looking at occasional rain showers for today. Clouds and rain will keep afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

For tonight, we’ll fall into the upper 50s again. Skies will remain cloudy. A few hit or miss rain showers/areas of drizzle are possible.

Slow Improvements For Friday:

The aforementioned low pressure system will move into New England tomorrow, so things will quiet down for us. I can’t rule out a little light rain or drizzle Friday morning, but the rest of the day should be dry.

We *may* (maybe) even see a little sunshine Friday afternoon. Afternoon highs will return to the mid to upper 60s.

Holiday Weekend Outlook:

Showers and storms are still on the docket for the holiday weekend, but I really don’t think it’ll be a washout.

In fact, latest model guidance keeps us mainly dry on Saturday. (Fingers crossed!) Temperatures will climb into the upper 70s Saturday afternoon!

Sunday’s rain chance will be the most impressive of the weekend. If you have outdoor plans, you’ll want to have an indoor backup plan. Scattered showers and storms will be a good bet.

The chance of rain does go down a bit by Memorial Day, although it isn’t zero. I would not rule out a few pop-up showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon. It’s not going to rain all day, and I would not cancel my outdoor plans. Just be aware that the threat for a few showers and storms is present. Go inside immediately if you hear thunder.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.