Northeast Ohio weather: Outstanding weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

An outstanding weekend of weather is in the forecast around these parts.  The early morning both Saturday and Sunday could start out with fog in your area so a heads up there.  The fog should lift by mid morning or so.  Temperatures will be at 80 degrees or warmer this weekend.  A lake breeze will keep the temperatures a little cooler along the shore.  Most of us will stay dry.  There is just a slight chance of a pop up shower or storm during the afternoon along the lake breeze.

