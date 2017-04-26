Northeast Ohio weather: Outstanding weekend ahead

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

An outstanding weekend of weather is in the forecast around these parts. The early morning both Saturday and Sunday could start out with fog in your area so a heads up there. The fog should lift by mid morning or so. Temperatures will be at 80 degrees or warmer this weekend. A lake breeze will keep the temperatures a little cooler along the shore. Most of us will stay dry. There is just a slight chance of a pop up shower or storm during the afternoon along the lake breeze.