Northeast Ohio weather: Perfect Tuesday before mid-week rain!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! Today is going to be gorgeous! Expect a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s. I do expect a lake breeze to develop this afternoon, which would keep lakefront areas on the cooler side.

If you have plans for this evening, expect dry weather. Temperatures will fall into the mid 50s overnight.

Wet Mid-Week Weather:

Our next system will slowly move from the Mississippi Valley across the Great Lakes Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain and storms will develop tomorrow afternoon and will hang around through tomorrow night.

Plan for periods of light rain on Thursday.

Wednesday’s high: 74°

Thursday’s high: 72° (cooler where we see more rain)

Holiday Weekend Outlook:

We’re still thinking that showers and storms will be possible from time to time this weekend. The best chances are on Sunday.

Unfortunately, we cannot rule out at least a few showers and storms Saturday and Monday. Neither day will be a washout. I would not cancel my outdoor plans. Just have a plan to run inside if you hear thunder.

Saturday's high: 76°

Sunday’s high: 81°

Monday’s high: 81°

