Northeast Ohio weather: Perfect weather for Labor Day!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! I hope that you’ve got outdoor plans today because it’s going to be STUNNING. We’re forecasting highs in the low to mid-80s. Expect a lot of sunshine! We’ll have a few more clouds around by mid-to-late afternoon, but we’ll stay dry all day.

It will also be windy today with sustained winds from the southwest at 10 – 20 mph.

Heads Up, Boaters:

I know a lot of you will want to get out on the lake today, but the conditions will not be ideal. Small Craft Advisories are in effect, as waves may get up to 5 feet! Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should stay in port.

Weather Alert – Tonight:

A cold front will move through NE Ohio tonight, providing the focus for showers and storms. These should hold off until 9:00 PM or so.

Since the storms are coming in so late, we do not expect widespread severe storms. However, a few storms may be strong to severe. The main threat will be damaging wind.

These storms will be long gone by sunrise.

Enjoy Today’s Weather While It Lasts:

Much of the rest of the work week looks dreary; I’ll be honest. We’ll have a lot of clouds around Tuesday – Thursday. There will be scattered, on-again, off-again showers each day. It will be cooler too.

Tuesday’s high: 73°

Wednesday’s high: 69°

Thursday’s high: 67°

Early Weekend Outlook:

The good news is that we’ll clear out just in time for the weekend! Right now, models are hinting at a lot of sunshine for the upcoming weekend. (Kent State, Akron, Ohio State, and Bowling Green all have home football games this weekend!)

Friday’s high: 67°

Saturday’s high: 71°

Sunday’s high: 74°