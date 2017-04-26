Northeast Ohio weather: Quiet and mild for Tuesday!

From Meteorologist Samantha Roberts:

Short Term Forecast:

Good morning! We’re forecasting mostly cloudy skies for today. Skies may turn partly cloudy from time to time.

*HERE IS THE CHANGE*: We have some rain around this morning, but it's pretty light. It should come to an end after sunrise. A few scattered showers and storms may re-develop after 1:00 PM.

Temperature-wise, today will be very comfortable. We’ll climb into the mid (maybe a few upper) 70s.

A Few Rain Chances Through Friday:

We’ll maintain a slight chance of a few passing showers and storms on Wednesday, but not everyone will see rain. Same thing on Thursday; a few hit or miss showers are possible.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s during this time.

Nice Looking Friday:

At this time, Friday will be my *PICK DAY OF THE WEEK!* We’re anticipating lots of sunshine. It will be a touch cool though! Highs will only top out in the upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook:

The remnants of Harvey will move into the mid-South (Memphis area) by Friday evening. Talk about a slow moving storm! This thing is NOT in a hurry.

Some of the model guidance does bring the storm's remnants north into NE Ohio on Saturday. This would NOT be anything like what our friends in the south have seen.

For us, this would just mean cloudy skies, scattered rain showers, and a sticky feel. For now, our weekend forecast looks like this:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds and a slight chance of a few storms. High: 76°

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few storms. High: 79°